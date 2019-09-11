The Salida Record, Sept. 12, 1919:
The Salida Flour Mill & Feed company is going right ahead with their preparations for turning out flour this fall. The second story of the building is looming up, rafters put in place.
Representatives of the company are busy selling stock and many of the surrounding farmers, realizing the visibility of a flour mill in Salida, are taking much interest.
Upon investigation it is surprising the acreage of hard wheat being raised this year in the valley around Salida, to say nothing of what is being raised in the San Luis valley and the Wet Mountain valley, from where the Salida Flour Mill will draw some of its supply even if there is not enough hard and soft wheat raised in this immediate neighborhood. The acreage will surely be increased when the farmers realize that a market is right here for their product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.