The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1880:
A gentleman just in from Galena gulch, which is just over the range from Monarch, gave us some points in relation to mines in that vicinity owned by J.G. Evans, our hardware merchant.
The Denver City lode has an audit in 12 feet and shows gold mineral, galena and iron, all the way across the 12 feet. The David H shows four feet of gray carbonates. The average of the four is sixty-four ounces of silver per ton.
The John G. has had one assessment worked and shows iron. The Tamichi and Little Iron carry iron carbonates with some galena. The Nest Egg carries iron. All of the above named are large veins with low grade mineral, but they improve rapidly as depth is gained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.