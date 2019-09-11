The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 9, 1944:
Chaffee county motorists who will be getting their new “A” books back by mail are urged to save the return stub called “mileage rationing record” which will be returned in the envelope with the new “A” book, according to Dr. L.A. Barrett, who has charge of giving out the books in this county.
If gas rationing continues, these stubs will be needed, Barrett stated, as rationing is now on a mileage basis. These stubs will need to be taken to the ration board for applying for “C” and “C” books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.