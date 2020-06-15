The Salida Mail, June 15, 1920:
Every convenience for the tired traveler will be provided at the rest rooms fitted up by the P.E.O. chapter in a house on West Second Street around the corner from the Commercial National Bank.
Newspapers, magazines and other reading matter will be liberally provided. Writing tables will be installed.
A banner strung across the street will invite all women and children tourists and the wives and daughters of visiting farmers to make use of the rest room.
There will be beds and lounges for the women and children.
