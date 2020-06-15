The Salida Daily Mail, June 15, 1945:
Willard F. Bridgeman, aeronautic inspector for the Colorado Utilities Commission, met last night with the Aviators club at the City Hall, to discuss plans for an airport at Salida.
He said that Ray Wilson, Inc., which is amply backed with Denver capital, has secured the franchise for several airlines including one through Salida, Alamosa, Gunnison, Montrose, Delta, Grand Junction, Price, Salt Lake City and Provo, making a round trip each day.
