The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1969:
Six Bureau of Reclamation employes involved in Fryingpan-Arkansas Project work in the Salida-Buena Vista area were terminated from their positions recently as the result of financial cutbacks in the giant project.
One employe whose position is surplus and is presently detailed to another project will be terminated on completion of the detail. Another whose position is surplus will be retired in October.
Last spring, fourteen positions in the Salida-Buena Vista-Leadville area were declared surplus in the first step in a reduction-in-force. Since that time six employes have left to accept jobs in other agencies or offices or have retired.
