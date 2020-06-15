The Mountain Mail, June 15, 1970:
An invitation for bids to be opened at 10 a.m. July 21 in Salida has been issued by the Bureau of Reclamation.
The work is located east of Aspen in Pitkin County. The estimated price range of the work is between $5,000,000 and $10,000,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.