The Mountain Mail, June 15, 1995:
Landowners, land managers and organizations interested in the Badger Creek area are invited to a meeting and tour on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a potluck dinner and a slide presentation on the nearby Trout Creek restoration.
The tour begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from Rex Miller’s cabin in Gribbles Park. Tour stops include Big Spring, the USGS stream gauge station and a grazing demonstration area.
A member of the Southern Ute tribe will join the tour and describe the history of Native American culture in the Badger Creek area.
Badger Creek is a tributary of the Arkansas River. It has a long history of dumping sediment-laden flood waters into the Arkansas River.
