The Salida Mail, March 5, 1920:
The Salida Granite Corporation last week let a contract with Thomas Teller to operate an auto truck line from the quarries to the Salida plant. The trucks can haul 60 feet of granite and make two trips a day. The teams hauled forty-five feet of granite and a trip required two days.
The new arrangement will make the supply of granite more steady and enable the plant to increase its working force.
The company already has employed two more cutters and is now arranging for the installation of another polishing unit.
The road to the granite quarries is only a passable highway but it is expected that someday a first class road will be made.
