The Salida Daily Mail, March 3, 1945:
Eugene R. Darling of Salida of the 4th Armored Division, serving on the German Front, was cited with his outfit on Jan. 20 for the “unrelenting, vicious and skill-full manner in which you pushed the attack” in the relief of Bastogne.
Darling was promoted from private to Private First Class. His wife, the former Doris Etter, is living in Salida. Pfc. Darling has been in service since July 1, 1944 and he went overseas in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.