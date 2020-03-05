The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1970:
Leadville won the right to top-seeding in the Pikes Peak League Basketball Tournament starting Thursday in that city by downing Florence Monday evening 70-59 in a play-off game. The two teams finished regular season play tied for first place. Leadville now sees its first action Friday.
Salida tied with Buena Vista for third in regular season play, won the flip of the coin and is seeded third in the tourney. The Spartans see their first action Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with Buena Vista going to the hardwoods at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.