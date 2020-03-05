The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1995:
Kicking off March Madness for Colorado, the Basketball Regional Tournament begins this weekend across the state.
With Karma Parks, the second leading scorer in the state and leading scorer left in the tournament, and two of the top 10 re-bounders in the state, Tracy Adams and Nicole Will.
Salida has one of the stingiest defenses around, giving up just 43.3 points per game. With defensive specialists Erin Schmidt and Stephani Tafoya (78 steals this season) leading the charge, the Spartans look to hold Lutheran to under 50.
