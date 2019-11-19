The Salida Mail, Nov. 21, 1919:
The Salida Commercial club has issued an invitation to fifteen cities in Southwestern Colorado to meet here Dec. 10 to formulate plans to work together for the purpose of attracting tourists to this part of the state.
Bureaus in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Denver maintained jointly by these cities to give information and literature to tourists, and a general campaign for good roads are among the questions to be discussed.
