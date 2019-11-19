The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 18, 1944:
The Board of Education of the Salida schools took action this week whereby they voted to discontinue the plan of renting the schools’ moving picture projector for groups outside of the school until such time as replacement and repair parts are more easily attainable.
At this time, the machine is being extensively used around the school system both for moving pictures and for a public address system, but it was feared that should the present plan of renting to out of school groups continue, the machine may be tied up for some time waiting for repair parts.
