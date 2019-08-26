The Salida Record, Aug. 29, 1919: A gold saving machine known as the Walling Amalgamating device is now in full operation a couple of miles below Wellsville, just opposite the Rio Grande railroad tunnel, a ground much used for placer mining in the past history of that section.
The machine, while of simple construction, is something entirely new in the gold saving devices; not in principle, but in construction, and at a test made on the Snake river in Idaho, on flour gold, the most elusive of all forms of that metal, better than 90 percent of the gold was caught.
The machine east of Salida has been installed by Home Placer company consisting of A.Q., F.L., and Will Tomlin, and H.B. Walling, the patentee, and J.P. Monahan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.