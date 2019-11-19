The Mountain Mail, Nov. 14, 1969:
Members of the Salida Quarterback Club heard basketball coach Tom Breunich outline what can be expected in the way of offensive play on the courts this year. Breunich utilized both film and chalk talk in making the explanations of variations available from the continuity offense.
Club members expressed to coach Bill Thornton and his staff the expectation that the Club will be able this year to secure material for the construction of a seven-man sled for blocking practice.
Money for the sled, along with other items such as filming of at least one basketball game and one wrestling match, will be coming from this year’s dues and from the selling of tickets for season passes at Monarch Ski Area.
