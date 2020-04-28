The Salida Daily Mail, April 28, 1945:
George Arthur Johnson, C.M.M., son of Mrs. Harvey Haley of 908 West Second street, has been awarded a commendation and a ribbon for outstanding performance of duty in combat with the enemy, while serving on board a U. S. Submarine.
The award was made by Admiral Fife. A picture of him presenting the ribbon to Mr. Johnson was sent to Mrs. Johnson in Groton, Conn., accompanied by the official notice.
Mr. Johnson was born at Poncha Springs in 1907 and attended various schools in Chaffee county. He enlisted in the Navy in 1926 at Pueblo.
