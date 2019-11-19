The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1994:
The Upper Arkansas Valley Wildfire Council is seeking bulk storage tanks to utilize as underground water cisterns.
According to Paul Summerfelt, coordinator for the council, the tanks “will be placed in various locations to provide fire suppression personnel with ready access to water supplies during a fire emergency.”
Ideal locations would be in selected subdivisions that do not have a dependable, large-volume, outdoor water supply. Summerfelt said the council is most interested in tanks in excess of 1,000 gallons, and that they must be in good condition.
