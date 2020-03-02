The Salida Mail, March 2, 1920:
After a hunt of several thousands of miles United States Marshall Locke of Sherman, S.D., arrived in Salida Saturday night on the trail of his son, Earle Locke, and companion Russell Millett, who came here last fall and went over to Sargents to work for a lumber company.
Marshall Blunkall arrested them here but released them to go to work.
Marshall Locke returned the following day from Sargents with Millett, but his son had gone to another place and the father immediately started in pursuit.
The boys said they ran away because they did not like their teacher.
