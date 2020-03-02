The Salida Daily Mail, March 1, 1945:
Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Mullins of Cotopaxi, Colo., received word Tuesday from the War Department that their son, Sgt. John A. Mullins, is a prisoner of war of the German Government.
The report had just been received through the International Red Cross, but no details were given.
Sgt. Mullins was with the 390th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force stationed in England. He was an engineer and top-turret gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress, and was reported missing over Germany on Dec. 31, 1944.
This is the first news that has been received since.
