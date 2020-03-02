The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1970:
Navy Airman John M. Berndt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Berndt of 510 Dodge St., Salida, is serving aboard the attack aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea in the Western Pacific.
The Coral Sea recently completed its second line period in the Tonkin Gulf while serving in its fifth consecutive tour of duty in support of allied forces in Vietnam.
