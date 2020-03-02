The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1995:
Chaffee County Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of preliminary plans for the Angelcreek Subdivision being developed by Kirk and Georgia Grantham.
Planner Jack Close, chairman of the commission’s Subdivision Committee, reported they reviewed Grantham’s plans and said it found everything in order, including proof of augmentation for 16 wells to serve the proposed lots.
Neighbors attended the Tuesday evening meeting to state their concerns regarding potential deterioration of water volume and quality from the additional wells and from individual septic systems planned for the subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.