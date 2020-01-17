The Mountain Mail, Jan. 16, 1970: The last surviving operational steam engine of the Union Pacific Railroad will once again build up a head of steam Saturday morning, then huff and puff from Cheyenne to Denver, pulling an excursion train to the National Western Stock Show.
The 8444 northern steam class locomotive was built for the Union Pacific in 1937 for freight and passenger use. It was renumbered when it was assigned exclusively for excursion work 14 years ago.
