The Salida Mail, March 23, 1920:
Among the many splendid features of the coming grand opera season, special mention should be made of the magnificent scenery and costumes used by this aggregation.
Their repertoire consists of a dozen standard grand operas, and the Sonora Italian Grand Opera company carries complete costumes and scenery for each one.
A splendid chorus of both sexes, chosen from the leading opera houses of the world, go to make a successful production a certainty, and when Salida’s elect hear this “Anvil Chorus,” it goes without saying that their musical taste will be satisfied.
Seats are now on sale at Waggener’s Pharmacy and our first grand opera season bids fair to be a grand success.
