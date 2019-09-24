The Mountain Mail, Sept. 26, 1994: When Jone and Will Thomas at 343 E. Fourth St. raised their shades one morning last summer, they were horrified to see a work crew from the Buena Vista Correctional Facility at work in front of their house, removing the old elm trees. Two trees were removed in front and one the side.
The work, the Thomases learned, was necessary to facilitate street repairs. Also the elms were in a diseased condition.
The Thomases felt much better when they looked out Friday morning and found J.P. Zeller and Dave LaVercombe of the Salida Tree Board busy replacing the trees that were cut during the summer.
The Thomases now have a new ash, crab apple and honey locust tree growing where the elms once stood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.