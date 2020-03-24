The Salida Daily Mail, March 24, 1945:
An Army Transportation Corps truck company which was one of the last to run the gauntlet of the closing German pincers about Bastogne, with food and ammunition for the beleaguered 101st Airborne Division, has been commended by officers of the airborne unit for the help they gave during the siege.
Sgt. Bert L. Gregg of Salida is in the outfit.
The company is the 3619th Truck Company, commanded by Captain William A. Wilde, Jr. of Amsterdam, New York, which raced through a corridor only one half mile wide to deliver the greater part of the ammunition which enabled the men of the 101st to hold the city until clear weather later permitted additional supplies to be dropped into the city by parachute.
