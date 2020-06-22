The Mountain Mail, June 22, 1995
The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation District and the Bureau of Land Management are receiving a helping hand in Chaffee County from several young men and women from around the nation.
The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps, a domestic Peace Corps, is helping the AHRA and the BLM on several projects until the end of June.
