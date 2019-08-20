The Salida Record, Aug. 22, 1919:
Last week the Salida Flour Mill & Feed Company filed articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and with the County Clerk and Recorder. The capitalization is $30,000.
This bids fair to be an industry of great importance to Salida and the surrounding country. It has been demonstrated that wheat of the highest quality can be successfully raised in this valley, and now an up-to-date, high-class flour mill is to be installed in the brick building known as the “Stiver’s Automatic Cover Company” plant, which has been purchased.
There is activity incident to the remodeling and installing of machinery. Brick masons and carpenters are at work.
