The Salida Mail, June 22, 1920:
Salida Lodge No. 57 A.F. and A.M. will celebrate the anniversary of St. John the Baptist of the Patron Saints of Free Masonry on Thursday afternoon and evening June 24th with a basket picnic at Wellsville, to which all Masons and members of the Eastern Star with their families are cordially invited.
Good music, dancing, bathing and amusements of various kinds will constitute the program and a general good time is expected.
