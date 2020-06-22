The Mountain Mail, June 19, 1880:
A week ago the situation at Leadville was anything but pleasing to the citizens of that town who were in favor of law and order. By the prompt action of Governor Pitkin and the officers appointed to act in the premises a serious outbreak was probably averted.
The striking miners, emboldened by the dilatory action of some of the local authorities, had come to the conclusion that they could run other people’s business as well as their own and the town was in fact under control of a mob.
Governor Pitkin, having been appealed to by Sheriff Tucker, last Sunday, authorized that officer to appoint an officer to muster the militia into service and take command until General D.J. Cook, who was at Breckenridge, could reach Leadville.
Later in the day the Governor received a dispatch signed by Sheriff Tucker, Governor Tabor, Postmaster Smith and over one hundred citizens of Leadville, stating that the officers of the law were unable to preserve order, protect property and execute the process of the courts, and urging him to declare martial law in the county of Lake immediately.
The Governor issued the order at once and Lake county was declared under martial law with Major-General D.J. Cook in command. Order was restored and work resumed on the mines.
