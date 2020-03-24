The Mountain Mail, March 23, 1970:
Jasper Cortese and C.E. “Chirp” Berry declared their desire for another term in their respective offices in a Friday letter to Chaffee County Democratic Central Committee Chairman Mack Witty.
Cortese declared his intent to seek re-election to the office of County Clerk and Recorder. Berry stated his decision to seek re-election to the office of County Sheriff.
