The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 19, 1944:
Members of the Women’s Army Corps fill a variety of interesting mechanical assignments in the Army Air Forces, Army Ground Forces and Army Service Forces.
Some of these WACs are performing the same type of work they did in civilian life, while others have been trained for their assignments in Army schools. At such schools, the WACs receive the same course of instructions as that given to men.
WACs are working at drafting tables and in hospital laboratories, as link trainer instructors and weather observers, code clerks and photographers, radio operators and administrative assistants to general officers.
Not every job in the Army is a technical one. An Army needs file clerks, stenographers, typists and order clerks. But the WACs who fill such duties are filling important roles in their nation’s war effort.
