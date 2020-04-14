The Salida Mail, April 16, 1920:
Word was received in Salida this morning that another gas well was struck by the Wizard Gas and Oil company at 8:15 o’clock, gas being found at 964 feet.
Another gas well was struck two weeks ago, but this is the biggest.
The company is made up of Salida people entirely. Frank Stancato is the president; Sterling Jones, vice president; George Ramey, secretary; Miss Minnie Miller, vice secretary; and James Ramey, treasurer.
