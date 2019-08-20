The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1969:
Hurricane Debbie flailed the open seas with 100 mph winds today despite an attempt by the U.S. Navy to tame the storm with silver iodide.
The third hurricane of the year churned far out in the Atlantic east-northeast of Puerto Rico while scientists planned a second seeding assault.
Dr. Cecil J. Gentry, director of the National Hurricane Research Laboratory, who spent 15 hours in the air Monday directing the bombardment of Debbie with silver iodide particles, said it may take months to determine whether an attempt to tame the hurricane was successful.
