The Salida Daily Mail, April 13, 1945:
The original Monarch Pass will be known hereafter as the Old Monarch Pass and the name of the new pass designated three years ago as Agate Pass will now be called Monarch Pass.
This change in names is official, and was received by Wilbur B. Foshay, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, today from Meredith F. Burrill, director of the Federal Board of Geographical names.
