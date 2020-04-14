The Mountain Mail, April 13, 1970:
City Hall will go to the dogs Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the annual Dog Clinic will be conducted at that site in Salida, according to Police Chief Harry Cable.
Each spring, the clinic is conducted at reduced prices to allow dog owners an opportunity to get a bargain on the combination of licenses and rabies shots.
Drs. Wendell Hutchinson and Joe Nachtrieb will again be giving the shots. All prices will be the same as they were last year.
All male and spayed female tag prices are $2 with unspayed females to be tagged at $6. Rabies shots for all dogs are $2 each.
Each year, the sidewalk is lined back along the Elks Club with young and old alike with dogs of every description taking advantage of the special arrangement between the city of Salida and the veterinarians.
Tags are becoming more of a necessity for dogs, in the eyes of their owners, with the crackdown on leash law violators by the city.
