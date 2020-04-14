The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1995:
Colorado unleaded fuel prices are 3 cents per gallon lower than at the end of 1994, according to the latest survey by the American Automobile Association of Colorado.
Current unleaded prices are also 1 cent lower than prices at Easter one year ago.
Here are the current unleaded prices in Colorado as compiled by the AAA (prices in parenthesis are full service). Statewide (excluding the metro areas listed): regular unleaded $1.19.9 ($1.31.1), mid-level $1.20.1 ($1.42.2), premium $1.35.3 (1.46.6).
