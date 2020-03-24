The Mountain Mail, March 24, 1995:
City Market has announced that construction began on the Buena Vista store Wednesday, March 22.
The new store will replace the existing Circle Super store at 428 South Highway 24 and will be located directly behind the existing building.
Completion of the project is slated for late September. The existing store will remain open until the new store is completed. Moltz Construction of Salida is general contractor, Architect is Luis O. Acosta and Associates of Denver.
