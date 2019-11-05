The Salida Mail, Nov. 5 , 1919: Want Ads – For Sale or Trade —
FOR SALE – About two dozen well bred chickens, Plymouth Rocks and Rhode Island Reds, young hens and some fries. J. A. Burnett, Poncha Springs, Colo.
FOR SALE – 3000 shares in Salida Oil & Refining Co. at 35¢. Inquire Salida Mail.
FOR SALE – Good horse, buggy harness cheap. Apply Stancato Bros.
FOR SALE – Railway men, why figure your overtime with chances of error and disputes; overtime tables give you your overtime at a glance; 10¢ each at the Salida Mail office.
WANTED – Men or women to sell health and accident insurance. Old reliable company, light work, good pay, please investigate. Write F.W. Hawley, Firestone, Colo.
LOST AND FOUND
LOST – Gold wire watch fob, engraved “Billy.” Reward. Return Salida Mail.
