The Salida Mail, Dec. 13, 1919:
Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the stockholders of the Cascara Mining, Tunnel and Transportation Company, a corporation, is hereby called and will be held at the office of the company at Salida Colorado, on the 10th day of January, A.D., 1920 at the hour of 2 P.M. for the purpose of considering the advisability of giving a bond and lease upon all the property of the company for the sum of $60,000 and for a period of five years, for the election of directors, and for such other and further business as may properly come before said meeting.
