The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 2, 1944:
LONDON, NOV. 2 (UP) – American planes fought one of the biggest air battles of the war today over Germany.
A check made by 8th air force Headquarters showed American fighter planes shot down 131 Nazi fighters – an all-time record for a single battle.
The German planes challenged the fleet of an estimated 2,000 U.S. heavy bombers and fighter planes.
Thousands of Americans are still fighting! Are you? Buy War Bonds.
