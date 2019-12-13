The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 8, 1944:
Lt. (Jg) Jack Turner, former Salidan who has been spending time in the South Pacific with the naval air force was the surprise speaker at the regular meeting of the Salida Rotary club Monday noon.
Turner, who took part of his training in Washington and part in Texas, was very careful in his talk not to divulge any confidential or military information, but did admit that he had been “in the water” on two different occasions.
He has been flying a “Hell Cat” plane equipped with a 2,000 horsepower motor and has been in action on several occasions.
A deluge of questions were fired at young Turner from the Rotarians, most of whom knew Jack in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.