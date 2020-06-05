The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1880:
This paper has not been started to supply a long-felt want, because there has been no demand for a newspaper here until the present time. Had any person said three weeks ago that a paper would soon be published on the ground where our office is located he would have been set down as a lunatic.
But things change rapidly in this country, and to keep up with the times people are forced to change their plans occasionally, their opinions frequently. We believe this town will be one of the best in the State, because there are many good reasons why it should prosper. This belief has caused us to locate here with the intention of remaining.
Perhaps it is not necessary to make any statement of what we propose to do, because there are too many people who think promises are made only to be broken. But we will say that our purpose is to make a good local paper, and we shall endeavor to get all the news from the different mining camps in Chaffee county.
