The Salida Mail, June 4, 1920:
Mrs. Stella McGill of Gunnison, state inspector of the P.E.O., visited the local chapter yesterday. A special meeting was held at the home of Mrs. D.P. Cook at 9 o’clock, after which a lovely luncheon was served by Mrs. Cook and Mrs. E.J. Bruderlin. Lilacs and tulips beautifully adorned the table at which twelve members and the guest of honor were seated.
Mrs. McGill left at noon for Fort Morgan, where she will spend a few days at the state conventions being held in that city. Mrs. Bruderlin will go as a delegate from the Salida chapter.
