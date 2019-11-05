The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1969:
East Coast, West Coast and Canada too will be represented in Salida this weekend as top officials from the American Canoe Association converge on the Heart of the Rockies in a two-day convention.
Rocky Mountain Division Vice Commodore Ralph King of Salida, along with a host of other members of FibArk, including Reservations Chairman Ted Jacobs, is expecting at least 50 boating enthusiasts at the business meetings with more for the banquet and entertainment affairs.
