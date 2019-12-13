The Mountain Mail, Dec. 12, 1969:
Salida and Chaffee County will host still another statewide meeting, come early July of 1970. The Colorado Assessors Association Summer Conference will have Salida as its base and the entirety of Chaffee County for hours provided for relaxation when its 63 members plus families convene here.
Chaffee County Assessor Nell Whitehorn extended the invitation at the Annual Conference of the Association in Colorado Springs December 8-10.
At the Colorado Springs meeting, Whitehorn was appointed to the State Legislature Committee, a post she held in 1968 also. She is secretary of the Fourth District and is a member of the Advisory Board of CAA.
