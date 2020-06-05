The Salida Daily Mail, June 5, 1945:
Charles G. Jay, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Jay, of 748 West Third Street, is quite a Navy veteran at nineteen. He was in three invasions in six weeks. The first was at Iwo Jima, the next Mindanao, and the last Okinawa. While 80 miles off the coast of Japan, his L.C.T. crew shot down five of the Jap planes but the sixth hit the ship and destroyed it.
