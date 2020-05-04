The Mountain Mail, May 4,1970:
Members of the FibArk Board of Directors will be conducting their next meeting at noon Tuesday. The session is set for Porter’s Country Kitchen.
To date, a pair of important committee heads have been named for activities during the big boat race weekend, June 19-21. Virginia Myers is Parade Chairman and is the person to contact if individuals or groups are interested in entering the parade.
Letters of inquiry have been mailed to about 40 bands in the state of Colorado inviting their participation.
Laurence Campton is the man in charge of the Hooligan Race this year. This is the Sunday event which is run just ahead of the Down River and is open to all manner of entries short of a boat, itself. Entries are likely to range all the way from a beach ball to a floating bathtub.
