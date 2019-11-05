The Mountain Mail, Nov. 4, 1994:
In an effort to raise money to buy new equipment for the kitchen at St. Joseph’s school, the school will sponsor a “Giant Garage Sale” Nov. 12.
At 4 p.m., or whenever vendors leave, they are asked to donate 20 percent of their profits to the school so that it can purchase much-needed equipment for the kitchen.
