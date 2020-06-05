The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1970:
The fifteen girls of the new Candy Striper class toured the Salida Hospital Thursday in preparation for their service which will start Monday, June 8.
All the girls were in uniform and were guided on the tour by seven senior Candy Stripers. Cathy Mooney, Chris Cady, Nettie Post, Ruth Perschbacher, Debbie Perry, Konnie Kurtz and Maureen Smith.
A number of mothers of the new Candy Stripers also took the tour and attended the reception following.
